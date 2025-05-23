Left Menu

Trump Administration Divided on Lifting Syria Sanctions

Debate arises within the Trump administration over the pace and conditions for lifting US sanctions on Syria. While some push for swift action to stabilize the nation's new government and attract investment, others urge a phased approach tied to conditions. The interim government's survival hangs in the balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is embroiled in an internal debate regarding the speed and thoroughness of lifting US sanctions on Syria, a move announced by President Trump. The sanctions, imposed over decades under various administrations, aim to penalize Syria's former ruling family.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of a 13-year civil war, the lifting of sanctions could significantly impact Syria's transitional government, which is working to rebuild the country and stabilize its economy. However, a phased approach has been proposed by some officials, suggesting that strict conditions must be met before further sanctions are waived or removed permanently.

Discussions include conditions such as dismantling Palestinian militant groups and taking control of Islamic State detention facilities. In the backdrop, significant international and economic implications loom large, raising questions about the path forward for both Syria and the US's foreign policy.

