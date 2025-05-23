Trump Administration Divided on Lifting Syria Sanctions

The Trump administration is embroiled in an internal debate regarding the speed and thoroughness of lifting US sanctions on Syria, a move announced by President Trump. The sanctions, imposed over decades under various administrations, aim to penalize Syria's former ruling family.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of a 13-year civil war, the lifting of sanctions could significantly impact Syria's transitional government, which is working to rebuild the country and stabilize its economy. However, a phased approach has been proposed by some officials, suggesting that strict conditions must be met before further sanctions are waived or removed permanently.

Discussions include conditions such as dismantling Palestinian militant groups and taking control of Islamic State detention facilities. In the backdrop, significant international and economic implications loom large, raising questions about the path forward for both Syria and the US's foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)