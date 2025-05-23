Political Chess: Karnataka's Internal Discord Sparks ED Raids Controversy

In a controversial turn of events, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy openly criticized the Karnataka government over recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting educational institutions linked to G Parameshwara. The accusation comes as Kumaraswamy suggests internal strife within the Congress party as the root cause of these developments.

Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy claimed that Congress ministers' allegations against the central government regarding the misuse of ED and IT powers were misplaced. "The troubles of our Karnataka Home Minister stem from his Congress affiliations, not external forces," he stated, hinting at internal betrayals within the state's Congress ranks.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi backed these claims, revealing that crucial information leading to the raids originated from Congress members themselves. Joshi, while maintaining respect for Parameshwara, indicated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was aware of the internal whistleblowers. Meanwhile, Parameshwara emphasized his willingness to cooperate with ongoing investigations, asserting his faith in the country's legal processes.

