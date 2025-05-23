Left Menu

Praful Patel Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and Jaishankar

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding Operation Sindoor. Gandhi questioned India's foreign policy, alleging it has collapsed, and accused Modi of compromising national prestige. Patel argued such remarks would harm Congress.

Updated: 23-05-2025 17:15 IST
Senior NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Patel said these statements, linked to Operation Sindoor, would eventually harm the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi had attacked India's foreign policy, claiming it had 'collapsed'. He questioned Minister Jaishankar on why India is sometimes equated with Pakistan and who prompted US President Trump to offer mediation between the nations. Gandhi previously accused Modi of harming India's prestige by pausing military hostilities with Pakistan.

Patel, responding to media inquiries, expressed disappointment over Gandhi's comments, which he claimed demoralized the armed forces and criticized the Prime Minister. Patel, from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, noted that while many parties are explaining India's stance on terror globally, Gandhi's remarks seemed trivial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

