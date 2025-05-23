EU Gears Up for Possible New U.S. Trade Tariffs: Prime Minister Schoof's Anticipation

The Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof, has expressed confidence that the European Union will deliver a measured and resilient response to the potential imposition of new U.S. trade tariffs.

During a statement on Friday, Schoof emphasized that the reaction to President Donald Trump's announcement would be under the purview of the European Commission. He noted that the move could be seen as a component of broader trade negotiations.

Earlier that day, Trump threatened to escalate the trade conflict, proposing a substantial 50% tariff on European Union goods beginning June 1. This development intensifies concerns of a deepening trade war.

