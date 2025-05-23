Left Menu

EU Gears Up for Possible New U.S. Trade Tariffs: Prime Minister Schoof's Anticipation

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof predicts a composed and strong reaction from the EU regarding the U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 50% trade tariff on EU goods, set to begin on June 1. The response, Schoof suggests, lies with the European Commission amid ongoing negotiations.

The Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof, has expressed confidence that the European Union will deliver a measured and resilient response to the potential imposition of new U.S. trade tariffs.

During a statement on Friday, Schoof emphasized that the reaction to President Donald Trump's announcement would be under the purview of the European Commission. He noted that the move could be seen as a component of broader trade negotiations.

Earlier that day, Trump threatened to escalate the trade conflict, proposing a substantial 50% tariff on European Union goods beginning June 1. This development intensifies concerns of a deepening trade war.

