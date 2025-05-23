India's Diplomatic Offensive: Countering Terrorism Narratives

India is dispatching multi-party delegations to various countries to dismantle Pakistan's narrative of Indian aggression, focusing on exposing Pakistan's terrorism links. The Pahalgam attack is being highlighted as a trigger for recent conflicts, countering allegations that India initiated hostilities through Operation Sindoor.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed parliamentary delegations, emphasizing their mission to project India as a responsible, democratic nation. Delegations will stress that the Indus Waters Treaty dictates maintaining goodwill, breached by Pakistan's involvement in terror strikes in India.

Prime Minister Modi's stance that 'blood and water cannot flow together' underscores India's position. The delegations, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's team to the US, carry dossiers to support their cause, seeking to inform global governments and the public about India's rightful reaction to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)