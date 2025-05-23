India's Diplomatic Offensive: Countering Terrorism Narratives
India's multi-party delegations are engaging with various countries to counter Pakistani narratives of Indian aggression, highlighting Pakistan's links to terrorism. The delegations aim to emphasize the Pahalgam attack's role in recent conflicts and promote India's stance on maintaining peace and friendship under the Indus Waters Treaty, which Pakistan is accused of breaching.
- Country:
- India
India is dispatching multi-party delegations to various countries to dismantle Pakistan's narrative of Indian aggression, focusing on exposing Pakistan's terrorism links. The Pahalgam attack is being highlighted as a trigger for recent conflicts, countering allegations that India initiated hostilities through Operation Sindoor.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed parliamentary delegations, emphasizing their mission to project India as a responsible, democratic nation. Delegations will stress that the Indus Waters Treaty dictates maintaining goodwill, breached by Pakistan's involvement in terror strikes in India.
Prime Minister Modi's stance that 'blood and water cannot flow together' underscores India's position. The delegations, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's team to the US, carry dossiers to support their cause, seeking to inform global governments and the public about India's rightful reaction to terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flights Halted in Pakistan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack
India's response to Pahalgam terror attack was targeted and measured: EAM Jaishankar at meeting with Iran counterpart.
Pahalgam attack compelled us to respond by striking at cross-border terror infrastructure: Jaishankar at meeting with Iran counterpart.
Escalation started from that side (Pakistan) with April 22 Pahalgam attack: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
India Responds With Precision: Unraveling the Pahalgam Escalation