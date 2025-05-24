Trump's Tariff Turmoil: EU Imports and the Smartphone Standoff

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, threatening to impose tariffs of 50% on all European Union imports and 25% on smartphones unless they are manufactured within the United States. The declaration was made over social media, showcasing Trump's potential to shake the global economy with just a few keystrokes.

This latest tariff threat comes amid stalled trade talks between the U.S. and the EU, where Trump insists on maintaining a baseline of 10% import taxes. The president has voiced dissatisfaction with ongoing discussions, proposing a hefty tariff to begin June 1, 2025, unless the EU shows substantial progress.

Trump's targeting of major U.S. companies like Apple indicates his push for a return to domestic production. However, this aggressive trade policy has sparked uncertainty in markets, with the S&P 500 index reacting negatively. The complex nature of global supply chains makes a swift change in production locations challenging, with analysts noting the unpredictability of the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)