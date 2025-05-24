Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: EU Imports and the Smartphone Standoff

President Donald Trump threatens to impose 50% tariffs on EU imports and 25% on smartphones not made in the USA. This move follows frustrations with EU trade negotiations and aims to boost domestic manufacturing, though it may strain relations with key economic allies like the EU and major companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:25 IST
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: EU Imports and the Smartphone Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, threatening to impose tariffs of 50% on all European Union imports and 25% on smartphones unless they are manufactured within the United States. The declaration was made over social media, showcasing Trump's potential to shake the global economy with just a few keystrokes.

This latest tariff threat comes amid stalled trade talks between the U.S. and the EU, where Trump insists on maintaining a baseline of 10% import taxes. The president has voiced dissatisfaction with ongoing discussions, proposing a hefty tariff to begin June 1, 2025, unless the EU shows substantial progress.

Trump's targeting of major U.S. companies like Apple indicates his push for a return to domestic production. However, this aggressive trade policy has sparked uncertainty in markets, with the S&P 500 index reacting negatively. The complex nature of global supply chains makes a swift change in production locations challenging, with analysts noting the unpredictability of the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

