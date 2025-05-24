Kyiv Endures Brutal Attack Amidst Largest Prisoner Swap of the War

In an unprecedented turn of events, Kyiv faced a massive Russian drone and missile assault early Saturday, prompting widespread panic and forcing residents into underground subway stations for refuge.

This aggressive nighttime attack closely followed a historic prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with each side swapping hundreds of individuals in a bid to bolster cooperation amid ongoing tensions.

While six individuals required immediate medical attention due to the attack, Ukrainian authorities worked swiftly to address two fires sparked in the Solomianskyi district, demonstrating the ongoing resilience and challenges faced by the city's emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)