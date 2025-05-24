Left Menu

Kyiv Endures Brutal Attack Amidst Largest Prisoner Swap of the War

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, endured a major Russian drone and missile attack, leading residents to seek shelter. The assault coincides with a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Emergency responses followed missile debris falls, as diplomatic tensions remain high amid persistent frontline battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-05-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 07:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an unprecedented turn of events, Kyiv faced a massive Russian drone and missile assault early Saturday, prompting widespread panic and forcing residents into underground subway stations for refuge.

This aggressive nighttime attack closely followed a historic prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with each side swapping hundreds of individuals in a bid to bolster cooperation amid ongoing tensions.

While six individuals required immediate medical attention due to the attack, Ukrainian authorities worked swiftly to address two fires sparked in the Solomianskyi district, demonstrating the ongoing resilience and challenges faced by the city's emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

