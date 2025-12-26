High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskyy and Trump Meet Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will engage in talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida this weekend to discuss security and economic agreements amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of involving Europe in the discussions, while the US continues to push for a resolution to the conflict.

Diplomatic negotiations are strained by Moscow's and Kyiv's opposing demands as tensions persist along Ukraine's eastern front, with sporadic violence continuing to affect local regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)