High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskyy and Trump Meet Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is set to meet US President Trump to discuss security guarantees and a potential economic agreement, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Both leaders aim to address pressing issues, but conflicting demands between Moscow and Kyiv pose significant challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:07 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will engage in talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida this weekend to discuss security and economic agreements amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of involving Europe in the discussions, while the US continues to push for a resolution to the conflict.

Diplomatic negotiations are strained by Moscow's and Kyiv's opposing demands as tensions persist along Ukraine's eastern front, with sporadic violence continuing to affect local regions.

