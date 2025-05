Operation Sindoor: Indian Delegation Embarks on Global Outreach to Combat Terrorism

An all-party delegation, spearheaded by Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, departed from Delhi Airport on Saturday for an international mission named 'Operation Sindoor'. Their itinerary includes visits to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa, all strategically chosen to bolster India's international stance against terrorism.

Manish Tewari, Congress MP, asserted at the airport that the mission aims to expose Pakistan's recurring support for terrorism, a point of contention for over four decades. Tewari emphasized that this outreach would empower India to solidify its global image as a nation intolerant of terrorism in any form.

The delegation, featuring prominent politicians including Rajiv Pratap Rudy and V. Muraleedharan from BJP, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney from AAP, and former UN ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, coordinates with international stakeholders under Operation Sindoor. The delegation underscores India's united commitment against terrorism, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)