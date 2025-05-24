Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Defiant Stand: Udhayanidhi Stalin Challenges Central Pressure

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin insists DMK is unafraid of ED raids or PM Modi's actions, emphasizing the party's commitment to state rights and legal defense. Amidst allegations by the opposition AIADMK, Stalin reiterated DMK's resilience and attributed its ethos to its historical roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:57 IST
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, declared the DMK's readiness to confront legal challenges and resist pressure from the central government. During a press briefing, Udhayanidhi emphasized the party's determination, stating, "We are not afraid of ED or Modi."

Addressing criticisms from the opposition AIADMK regarding Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to the national capital, Udhayanidhi clarified that the trip was to secure funds for the state, not a reaction to recent ED raids on TASMAC offices.

Continuing his tour in Pudukkottai, the Deputy CM overseen government initiatives and allotted welfare aids worth Rs 40.54 crore, including house pattas for tribal beneficiaries, underscoring his commitment to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

