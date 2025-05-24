Punjab CM Demands Support for Border Districts and Economic Revitalization

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for a special industrial package for the state's six districts that share borders with Pakistan, citing their economic disadvantages. He has also requested a cash incentive for maize cultivation to replace the water-intensive paddy crop, as reported in an official statement.

During the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting in Delhi, Mann stated Punjab's commitment to the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision. He emphasized the state's aim to become a vibrant, inclusive, and progressive region through strengthened industrial and service-led development.

Mann proposed infrastructure grants for border resilience and a range of incentives for industries, aiming to transform Punjab into an industrial hub. In addition to financial support, he requested the Union government to address issues like drug trafficking, border security, and compensation for affected farmers and home guards.

