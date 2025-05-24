Punjab CM Demands Support for Border Districts and Economic Revitalization
Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has urged for a special industrial package for six districts bordering Pakistan, and a cash incentive for maize cultivation to replace paddy. Mann highlighted Punjab's commitment to align with 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goals, proposing various development measures to enhance the state's economic and agricultural landscape.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for a special industrial package for the state's six districts that share borders with Pakistan, citing their economic disadvantages. He has also requested a cash incentive for maize cultivation to replace the water-intensive paddy crop, as reported in an official statement.
During the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting in Delhi, Mann stated Punjab's commitment to the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision. He emphasized the state's aim to become a vibrant, inclusive, and progressive region through strengthened industrial and service-led development.
Mann proposed infrastructure grants for border resilience and a range of incentives for industries, aiming to transform Punjab into an industrial hub. In addition to financial support, he requested the Union government to address issues like drug trafficking, border security, and compensation for affected farmers and home guards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Urges IAS Trainees to Champion Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision
Bright Outdoor Media: Illuminating India's Path to 'Viksit Bharat'
Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
Andhra Pradesh's Vision for a Viksit Bharat: A Strategic Blueprint for 2047
India's Vision for Viksit Bharat: United Efforts for a Developed Nation by 2047