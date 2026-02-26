Paswan Opens ANVESH 2026, Calls Food Processing Key to Viksit Bharat

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Thursday inaugurated the three-day International Conference on Advanced Next Generation Vision for Emerging and Sustainable Healthy Foods (ANVESH–2026) at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM–Kundli), positioning the food processing sector at the centre of India’s Viksit Bharat–2047 vision.

The global conference has drawn more than 1,000 delegates from over 25 countries, including researchers, industry leaders, exporters, entrepreneurs and policymakers.

Food Processing as Growth Engine

Addressing the inaugural session, Paswan said the food processing sector will play a pivotal role in transforming India into a developed nation.

“For a country of 1.4 billion people, technology-driven development is essential. Innovation, research and modern technologies must reach rural areas and farmers to bridge the gap between villages and cities,” he said.

He highlighted changing consumer lifestyles and the rising demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Ready-to-Cook products as major growth drivers for the sector.

While India has strong agricultural production volumes, Paswan stressed that the focus must now shift to value addition to enhance farmer incomes and expand export competitiveness.

Boosting Global Footprint

The Minister recalled that 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was allowed 11 years ago in trading, including e-commerce, of food products manufactured in India to promote value addition and position the country as a global food basket.

“Our goal should be that Indian food products are present on every dining table across the world,” Paswan said, adding that global recognition requires strict adherence to quality and regulatory standards.

He also noted that India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 23 countries while protecting farmers’ interests, and called for dispelling misconceptions about the sector’s growth trajectory.

PLI Scheme Exceeds Employment Targets

Avinash Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, described “ANVESH” as signifying “Exploration and Acquire,” underscoring the need for continuous innovation.

He highlighted the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Food Processing as one of the strongest performers among the 14 PLI schemes launched by the government.

Key figures shared include:

Total outlay under the PLI scheme: ₹10,900 crore

Funds released so far: ₹2,625.04 crore (approximately 24%)

Employment target: 2.5 lakh jobs

Jobs created: 3.29 lakh (131% of target achieved)

The Secretary said these numbers reflect the scheme’s significant impact on job creation and sectoral expansion.

Sustainability and Innovation Focus

World Food Prize Laureate Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted called for action-oriented and solution-driven approaches in food processing, emphasising planetary sustainability.

Former AICTE Chairman T. G. Sitharam said India’s growing leadership in science and technology aligns with the ambition of becoming a developed nation.

Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM–Kundli, said ANVESH–2026 provides a global platform for knowledge exchange and technological collaboration.

“International technological collaboration is essential for India to establish global leadership in food processing,” he said.

Global Collaboration and Future-Ready Ecosystems

Over the next three days, the conference will host plenary sessions, keynote addresses, panel discussions and exhibitions focusing on:

Emerging food processing technologies

Value addition and product diversification

Sustainable supply chains

Digital compliance systems

Food safety and traceability

Export-oriented innovation

Future-ready agri-food entrepreneurial ecosystems

The Union Minister also toured the ANVESH–2026 exhibition, reviewing innovations and technologies showcased by participants.

As India seeks to strengthen its position as a global food powerhouse, ANVESH–2026 signals a coordinated push to combine technology, sustainability and entrepreneurship to drive growth across the agri-food value chain.