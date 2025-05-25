Left Menu

India's Global Mission: Countering Terrorism Through Diplomatic Engagements

A multi-party delegation from India, led by NCP-SP's Supriya Sule, visited Qatar to discuss counter-terrorism measures and Operation Sindoor. The team, including representatives from BJP, Congress, TDP, and AAP, aims to strengthen international ties in South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, emphasizing Pakistan's involvement in recent terrorism-related conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 25-05-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 02:37 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, a multi-party Indian delegation led by Supriya Sule arrived in Qatar to discuss the fight against terrorism and the intricacies of Operation Sindoor. This visit is part of India's global mission to engage the international community and highlight Pakistan's connections to terrorism.

The delegation comprises diverse political representatives, including BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Anurag Thakur, Congress's Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, as well as notable figures from other parties. Their itinerary includes key stops in South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, aiming to forge stronger ties and consensus on counter-terrorism strategies.

The outreach comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack, which escalated conflicts. This initiative underscores India's commitment to addressing terrorism at a global level, emphasizing the importance of international collaborations and dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

