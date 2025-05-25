Left Menu

ASEAN Calls for Unity Amidst Trade Disruptions and Regional Tensions

ASEAN nations must enhance regional economic integration and market diversification to combat global trade disruptions, notably from US tariff hikes. Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasized unity amidst pressures from trade wars, climate change, and geopolitical rivalries, while urging peace efforts in Myanmar's ongoing civil conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southeast Asian nations are urged to hasten regional economic integration and broaden their markets to address the fallout from global trade disruptions caused by US tariffs, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan stated on Sunday.

Addressing ASEAN foreign ministers, Mohamad reiterated the bloc's appeal for peace in Myanmar amid a civil war. He highlighted the US-China trade war's impact and the urgent need for regional economic fortification against external shocks. Several ASEAN countries, heavily reliant on US exports, are bearing the brunt of tariffs between 32% and 49%.

The ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting was set before a leaders' summit in Malaysia. The discussions precede meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders. Mohamad stressed ASEAN's crucial unity and centrality in facing climate challenges and technological disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

