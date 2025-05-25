ASEAN Calls for Unity Amidst Trade Disruptions and Regional Tensions

Southeast Asian nations are urged to hasten regional economic integration and broaden their markets to address the fallout from global trade disruptions caused by US tariffs, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan stated on Sunday.

Addressing ASEAN foreign ministers, Mohamad reiterated the bloc's appeal for peace in Myanmar amid a civil war. He highlighted the US-China trade war's impact and the urgent need for regional economic fortification against external shocks. Several ASEAN countries, heavily reliant on US exports, are bearing the brunt of tariffs between 32% and 49%.

The ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting was set before a leaders' summit in Malaysia. The discussions precede meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders. Mohamad stressed ASEAN's crucial unity and centrality in facing climate challenges and technological disruptions.

