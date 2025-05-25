United Stand Against Terrorism: Tharoor's Message at 9/11 Memorial

Shashi Tharoor, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, asserted that terrorism remains a universally shared challenge that requires global unity to tackle. He declared unequivocally that individuals in Pakistan who believe they can harm Indian citizens without consequences are mistaken.

The gathering featured stories and briefings related to the all-party delegation discussing Operation Sindoor, spotlighting the collective effort required in addressing terrorism.

The event also provided insights into political developments in neighboring Bangladesh, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the wars in West Asia, illustrating the multifaceted nature of international relations and security concerns.