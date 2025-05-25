Left Menu

United Stand Against Terrorism: Tharoor's Message at 9/11 Memorial

Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the need for a united front against terrorism, asserting no impunity for violence against Indians. Speaking at the 9/11 Memorial in NYC, he highlights terrorism as a global threat. The discussion also touches on political developments in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and ongoing international conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 10:25 IST
United Stand Against Terrorism: Tharoor's Message at 9/11 Memorial
Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, asserted that terrorism remains a universally shared challenge that requires global unity to tackle. He declared unequivocally that individuals in Pakistan who believe they can harm Indian citizens without consequences are mistaken.

The gathering featured stories and briefings related to the all-party delegation discussing Operation Sindoor, spotlighting the collective effort required in addressing terrorism.

The event also provided insights into political developments in neighboring Bangladesh, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the wars in West Asia, illustrating the multifaceted nature of international relations and security concerns.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025