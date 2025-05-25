Left Menu

Mega Rally Announcement: IPFT's Push for Tipraland Statehood

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) plans a major rally on August 23 to support Tipraland statehood, coinciding with their campaign for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. The rally signifies a strategic shift to focus efforts within the state itself.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a partner in the BJP-led coalition government, has announced plans for a major rally on August 23. This event aims to commemorate 'Tipraland statehood day,' as confirmed by a party leader on Sunday.

The rally is also set to kickstart the party's campaign for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, scheduled for March or April next year. IPFT general secretary Swapan Debbarma stated that a state committee meeting was held to assess the current political climate and discuss organizational matters in preparation for these elections.

The IPFT has consistently advocated for Tipraland, traditionally gathering in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on August 23. However, this year, the rally will be held locally to rally public support. After their lackluster performance in the previous tribal council elections, the party aims to rebuild by forming new divisional and frontal committees by June.

