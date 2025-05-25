Lalu Prasad Expels Son Tej Pratap Yadav for Irresponsible Behavior
RJD leader Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and severed family ties due to what he termed 'irresponsible behavior.' The decision followed Yadav's claim of a relationship with a woman on social media, which he later attributed to a hacked account.
Updated: 25-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:48 IST
Lalu Prasad, the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has taken the drastic step of expelling his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years. Citing 'irresponsible behavior,' Prasad announced the move on the social media platform X, also severing all family ties.
The decision came after Yadav made waves on social media, claiming he was in a relationship with a young woman. He later alleged that his account had been hacked.
In his announcement, Prasad stressed that Yadav's actions were contrary to the values and traditions of their family.
