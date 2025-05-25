Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Expels Son Over Conduct Misstep

RJD president Lalu Prasad expelled his son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years citing irresponsible behavior. The decision follows Yadav's controversial social media post about a relationship, which he later claimed was due to hacking. Family ties have also been severed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:14 IST
Lalu Prasad
  Country:
  India

In a decisive move, RJD president Lalu Prasad Banished his son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years due to what he termed 'irresponsible behavior.' Prasad also severed all familial ties with his eldest son.

The announcement came through a post on the social media platform X, stressing that ignoring moral values in personal life disrupts the collective struggle for social justice. The RJD leader mentioned that Yadav's conduct compromises family values and traditions, leaving him with no role in either the party or family henceforth.

This development follows Yadav's recent controversial social media post, which he later attributed to hacking. The post had drawn public criticism, reminding many of his high-profile marital issues from 2018 with Aishwarya, former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai's granddaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

