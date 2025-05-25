India's Diplomatic Outreach: Combating Terrorism with Bahrain
An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, met with Bahrain officials to discuss combating cross-border terrorism. The visit aims to gather international support against terrorism, strengthening bilateral ties with Bahrain, amidst recent escalations with Pakistan. The delegation seeks to highlight India's commitment against terrorism.
An Indian parliamentary delegation briefed Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, on the terrorism challenges India faces, emphasizing New Delhi's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.
Led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, the delegation is part of a broader diplomatic initiative to connect with international allies about Pakistan's threats and India's counter-terrorism efforts. Their visit underscores the historic ties and mutual interests shared by India and Bahrain.
The delegation, comprising members across party lines, including AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, engaged with Bahraini leaders and the Indian community, discussing India's position on terrorism and the recent tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
