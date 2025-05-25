Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled: A Family and Political Turmoil

In a major political shakeup, RJD president Lalu Prasad has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party. This announcement came after Tej Pratap had posted—and then deleted—a claim of being in a relationship for 12 years despite being married.

Prasad criticized his son's behavior and public conduct as irresponsible, emphasizing that such actions undermine the party's moral values and collective struggle for social justice. The expulsion, particularly significant with the impending Bihar assembly elections, leaves the party's leadership firmly in the hands of Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's younger son.

The family turmoil intensifies with political implications, as the RJD attempts to maintain its foothold. The situation further complicates with the backdrop of Tej Pratap's past controversies and legal issues, adding pressure to the party's internal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)