NDA Chiefs Laud Modi's Leadership, Celebrate Operation Sindoor
At a meeting in New Delhi, NDA chief ministers praised the valour of the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The gathering lauded the success of Operation Sindoor in countering terrorism. Discussions included caste enumeration and best governance practices by NDA states, with tributes to Pahalgam attack victims.
NDA chief ministers convened in New Delhi on Sunday to celebrate the valour of the armed forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A resolution, championed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, applauded the significant impact of Operation Sindoor on national self-confidence.
In attendance were prominent leaders, including Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BJP President J P Nadda. The meeting's agenda featured significant discussions on caste enumeration, governance strategies, and the achievements of the Modi government's third term.
The conclave dedicated part of its proceedings to sharing best practices across NDA state governments. It also included a solemn tribute to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
