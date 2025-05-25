India's Diplomatic Offensive: Operation Sindoor Explored

An Indian parliamentary delegation has reached South Korea to discuss the military operation, Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation aims to present a united front against terrorism and address concerns of the international community regarding Pakistan's actions.

The team will engage with South Korean officials to enhance counter-terrorism efforts and strengthen bilateral ties, spotlighting India's stand of zero tolerance on terrorism.

