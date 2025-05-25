India's Diplomatic Offensive: Operation Sindoor Explored
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation in South Korea discussed India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor. The delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, highlighted India's stance against terrorism and counter-terrorism collaboration with South Korea, emphasizing zero tolerance against terrorism.
25-05-2025
An Indian parliamentary delegation has reached South Korea to discuss the military operation, Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation aims to present a united front against terrorism and address concerns of the international community regarding Pakistan's actions.
The team will engage with South Korean officials to enhance counter-terrorism efforts and strengthen bilateral ties, spotlighting India's stand of zero tolerance on terrorism.
