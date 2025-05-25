Left Menu

Warsaw Erupts: Rival Rallies Shake Up Polish Presidential Race

In Warsaw, tens of thousands rallied to support rival candidates in the impending Polish presidential election, a pivotal moment for democratic reform. Central figures include liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki, each embodying contrasting visions for Poland's future. The election could dramatically shift the nation's political landscape.

Warsaw's streets were flooded with supporters of rival candidates for the upcoming Polish presidential election, a contest seen as crucial for democratic reform by the current government. Prime Minister Donald Tusk aims to rally backing for liberal candidate and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who seeks to succeed the nationalist Andrzej Duda.

Trzaskowski urged supporters, who waved Polish and EU flags, to envision a future under his leadership. Having beaten nationalist Karol Nawrocki in the first round of voting, Trzaskowski's momentum is faltering according to opinion polls. Despite this, a large crowd cheered him on, highlighting the election's significance.

Conversely, Nawrocki's followers gathered, expressing a wish for closer ties with U.S. President Trump's policies. Their slogans and banners denounced issues like migration. The Polish Press Agency estimated around 50,000 attended Nawrocki's rally, compared to approximately 140,000 for Trzaskowski's, signaling a city divided on its future direction.

