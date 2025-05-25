Left Menu

Empowering Marginalised: Modi's Call for Caste Census and National Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of caste enumeration for societal inclusion. In a conclave with NDA leaders, Modi praised Operation Sindoor and India's defense capabilities. Resolutions were adopted to endorse caste census and laud the armed forces, while urging leaders to avoid controversial remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:45 IST
Empowering Marginalised: Modi's Call for Caste Census and National Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for caste enumeration to promote societal inclusion, stating his government's focus on empowering the marginalized during a conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputies.

Modi applauded the recent Operation Sindoor, signaling India's progress in achieving self-reliance in defense. Resolutions were passed to endorse caste enumeration and commend the armed forces, while urging NDA leaders to maintain political decorum.

Union ministers discussed various governance practices from NDA-ruled states, emphasizing ongoing initiatives like water conservation and anti-child marriage campaigns. The conclave also paid homage to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting Modi's leadership in national security and societal development.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025