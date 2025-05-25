Empowering Marginalised: Modi's Call for Caste Census and National Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for caste enumeration to promote societal inclusion, stating his government's focus on empowering the marginalized during a conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputies.

Modi applauded the recent Operation Sindoor, signaling India's progress in achieving self-reliance in defense. Resolutions were passed to endorse caste enumeration and commend the armed forces, while urging NDA leaders to maintain political decorum.

Union ministers discussed various governance practices from NDA-ruled states, emphasizing ongoing initiatives like water conservation and anti-child marriage campaigns. The conclave also paid homage to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting Modi's leadership in national security and societal development.