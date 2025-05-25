Empowering Marginalised: Modi's Call for Caste Census and National Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of caste enumeration for societal inclusion. In a conclave with NDA leaders, Modi praised Operation Sindoor and India's defense capabilities. Resolutions were adopted to endorse caste census and laud the armed forces, while urging leaders to avoid controversial remarks.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for caste enumeration to promote societal inclusion, stating his government's focus on empowering the marginalized during a conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputies.
Modi applauded the recent Operation Sindoor, signaling India's progress in achieving self-reliance in defense. Resolutions were passed to endorse caste enumeration and commend the armed forces, while urging NDA leaders to maintain political decorum.
Union ministers discussed various governance practices from NDA-ruled states, emphasizing ongoing initiatives like water conservation and anti-child marriage campaigns. The conclave also paid homage to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting Modi's leadership in national security and societal development.
