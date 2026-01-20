Left Menu

Zelenskiy Proposes Joint Defense Forces for Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggests the formation of European joint defense forces with up to three million members to counter potential threats from Russia's military expansion by 2030.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for the establishment of joint European defense forces, comprising up to three million personnel.

Zelenskiy addressed the importance of this initiative during a WhatsApp press session, citing growing concerns over Russia's military plans to expand its armed forces to 2.5 million by 2030.

The proposal, originally raised last year, underscores the urgency for enhanced defense collaboration to ensure regional stability and security.

