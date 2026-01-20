Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for the establishment of joint European defense forces, comprising up to three million personnel.

Zelenskiy addressed the importance of this initiative during a WhatsApp press session, citing growing concerns over Russia's military plans to expand its armed forces to 2.5 million by 2030.

The proposal, originally raised last year, underscores the urgency for enhanced defense collaboration to ensure regional stability and security.

