Zelenskiy Proposes Joint Defense Forces for Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggests the formation of European joint defense forces with up to three million members to counter potential threats from Russia's military expansion by 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for the establishment of joint European defense forces, comprising up to three million personnel.
Zelenskiy addressed the importance of this initiative during a WhatsApp press session, citing growing concerns over Russia's military plans to expand its armed forces to 2.5 million by 2030.
The proposal, originally raised last year, underscores the urgency for enhanced defense collaboration to ensure regional stability and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System
Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Action Amid Rising Russian Aggression
Battle Over Gatwick's Expansion: Climate Concerns vs. Economic Growth
L&T Finance Achieves Record Growth Amid AI Innovations and Retail Expansion
Russia Defies U.S. Sanctions with Continued Trade with Iran