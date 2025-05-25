Left Menu

Nilambur Bypoll Preparations Underway: Ensuring a Smooth Election Process

Rathan U Kelkar, the State Chief Electoral Officer, held an online meeting with district officials to assess the readiness for the Nilambur bypoll. The meeting focused on administrative and security measures to ensure adherence to electoral laws, following MLA P V Anvar's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mallapuram | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, convened a crucial online meeting to assess preparations for the Nilambur bypoll in this northern district. He met with district officials, including the district collector and police chief, to ensure all measures align with electoral laws.

During the meeting, Kelkar reviewed administrative and security protocols to guarantee peaceful polling and effective civil-police coordination. This bypoll follows the resignation of the previous MLA, P V Anvar, over differences with the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Key deadlines are approaching, with nominations open until June 2 and results to be declared on June 23, as per the Election Commission's announcement.

