Left Menu

India's Determined Stance Against Terrorism: A Vision for Self-Reliance and Growth

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's firm stand against terrorism, highlighting severe consequences for any promotion of such activities. Speaking at SCCI's celebration in Jamshedpur, he praised India's self-reliant defense sector, underscored the need for industry-friendly policies, and recognized India's potential in global leadership and socio-economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:05 IST
India's Determined Stance Against Terrorism: A Vision for Self-Reliance and Growth
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday emphatically warned of severe repercussions for any nation promoting terrorism on Indian soil, drawing parallels to the decisive Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry's platinum jubilee event in Jamshedpur, Birla commended the Indian Army and indigenous defense industry for their strategic accomplishments, charting a path away from dependency on imported defense equipment.

Birla highlighted India's robust potential, fueled by intellectual prowess, innovative technology, and skilled human resources, to lead globally. He urged continued reforms to capitalize on opportunities, driving socio-economic development and fostering industry-friendly policies in the rapidly evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025