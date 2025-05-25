India's Determined Stance Against Terrorism: A Vision for Self-Reliance and Growth

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday emphatically warned of severe repercussions for any nation promoting terrorism on Indian soil, drawing parallels to the decisive Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry's platinum jubilee event in Jamshedpur, Birla commended the Indian Army and indigenous defense industry for their strategic accomplishments, charting a path away from dependency on imported defense equipment.

Birla highlighted India's robust potential, fueled by intellectual prowess, innovative technology, and skilled human resources, to lead globally. He urged continued reforms to capitalize on opportunities, driving socio-economic development and fostering industry-friendly policies in the rapidly evolving global landscape.

