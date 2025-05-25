Left Menu

NDA Governments Unify for Viksit Bharat: A Vision for Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the collective efforts of NDA governments towards transforming India into a developed nation. At the NDA chief ministers' conclave, Sarma highlighted the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and the synergy between states through the BJP-led alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:20 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed optimism about India's development under the leadership of NDA governments at both national and state levels.

Speaking at the NDA chief ministers' conclave in New Delhi, Sarma reiterated the alliance's commitment to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Sarma thanked Prime Minister Modi for his guidance, emphasizing how the 'Double Engine government' fosters synergy among states, allowing them to adopt best practices and pursue collective goals.

