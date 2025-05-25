NDA Governments Unify for Viksit Bharat: A Vision for Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed optimism about India's development under the leadership of NDA governments at both national and state levels.

Speaking at the NDA chief ministers' conclave in New Delhi, Sarma reiterated the alliance's commitment to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Sarma thanked Prime Minister Modi for his guidance, emphasizing how the 'Double Engine government' fosters synergy among states, allowing them to adopt best practices and pursue collective goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)