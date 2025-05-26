Stalin Stands Resolute Amidst Political Allegations
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin defended his participation in the NITI Aayog meeting, rebuffing allegations from opposition parties. He clarified his commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth and addressed accusations concerning central agency actions against his party. Stalin emphasized DMK's steadfast approach to both state and national concerns.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly defended his decision to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting, confronting the accusations posed by opposition parties. Writing to his party cadres, Stalin argued that his involvement was motivated by significant discussions on India's future growth plans.
Stalin slammed allegations suggesting his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meant to bypass potential Enforcement Directorate actions following raids on TASMAC premises in connection to an alleged scam. He criticized opposition parties for repeating baseless claims, emphasizing DMK's history of legally battling central agency actions.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's crucial role in national growth, Stalin explained his participation was intended to advocate for the state's interests at the national level. He pledged unwavering support for Tamil Nadu's rights and dismissed notions of compromise, contrasting his stance with that of AIADMK's alleged concessions.
