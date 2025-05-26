Left Menu

PM Modi's Gujarat Roadshow: A Grand Reception and Landmark Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat, highlighted by a grand roadshow in Vadodara. During his visit, Modi inaugurated several development projects and engaged with the public, receiving enthusiastic support and participation from local families, including those of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:54 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome during his two-day visit to Gujarat, starting with a grand roadshow in Vadodara. The event saw participation from local citizens, including family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, known for her press briefings on 'Operation Sindoor'.

The prime minister's visit included multiple inaugurations and foundation laying ceremonies for development projects with costs exceeding Rs 82,950 crore. His engagements featured key developments in sectors like solar energy and infrastructure, with substantial investments aimed at enhancing the state's economic landscape.

Modi's itinerary also involved significant public addresses, including his speech in Dahod, where he inaugurated India's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine. Across various locations including Bhuj and Gandhinagar, he underscored the government's commitment to progress and modernization, culminating in a roadshow leading to his stay at the Raj Bhavan.

