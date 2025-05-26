Delhi BJP Reshuffles Leadership with Fresh District Presidents

In a strategic move to bolster its grassroots presence, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled the names of new presidents for 14 district units across the national capital. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva extended his congratulations to the appointees, emphasizing their role in expanding party influence and facilitating governmental policy implementation.

Notable appointments include Ajay Khatana as district president of Keshavpuram and Arvind Garg heading Chandani Chowk. Additionally, UK Chaudhary takes charge of North East Delhi, and Master Binod Kumar will lead Naveen Shahdara. Mahendra Nagpal, from the Delhi BJP media department, confirmed Vijendra Dhama's new role in Mayur Vihar, with Deepak Gaba overseeing Shahdara.

Concurrently, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed slum residents' demolition fears during a site visit. She assured the community that no slum would face demolition, citing a Rs 700 crore budget allocated for developing essential amenities like drainage, sanitation, and recreation spaces. Gupta highlighted ongoing efforts to improve slum living conditions and emphasized accountability among officials overseeing waterlogging issues across the city.