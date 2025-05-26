Left Menu

Delhi BJP Reshuffles Leadership with Fresh District Presidents

The Delhi BJP announced new district presidents across 14 units, aiming to strengthen its organizational outreach. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reassured slum residents against demolition fears, highlighting government efforts to improve living conditions with substantial investments in basic amenities like drains and parks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:35 IST
Delhi BJP Reshuffles Leadership with Fresh District Presidents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its grassroots presence, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled the names of new presidents for 14 district units across the national capital. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva extended his congratulations to the appointees, emphasizing their role in expanding party influence and facilitating governmental policy implementation.

Notable appointments include Ajay Khatana as district president of Keshavpuram and Arvind Garg heading Chandani Chowk. Additionally, UK Chaudhary takes charge of North East Delhi, and Master Binod Kumar will lead Naveen Shahdara. Mahendra Nagpal, from the Delhi BJP media department, confirmed Vijendra Dhama's new role in Mayur Vihar, with Deepak Gaba overseeing Shahdara.

Concurrently, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed slum residents' demolition fears during a site visit. She assured the community that no slum would face demolition, citing a Rs 700 crore budget allocated for developing essential amenities like drainage, sanitation, and recreation spaces. Gupta highlighted ongoing efforts to improve slum living conditions and emphasized accountability among officials overseeing waterlogging issues across the city.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025