Left Menu

Flowerpot Fiasco: Nitish Kumar's Latest Controversial Gesture

During a program in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar placed a gifted flowerpot on a senior IAS officer's head, prompting the opposition to question his mental state. This incident adds to the list of Kumar's unconventional public actions, fueling political debate in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:57 IST
Flowerpot Fiasco: Nitish Kumar's Latest Controversial Gesture
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, known for his unconventional public appearances, has sparked controversy again after placing a flowerpot on the head of a senior IAS officer during a program in Patna. The gesture has raised questions from the opposition regarding the CM's mental state.

During a ceremony at the LN Mishra Institute, where Kumar inaugurated projects worth approximately Rs 10 crore and awarded appointment letters to 20 new faculty members, Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth presented him with a flowerpot. In a surprising turn, Kumar placed the flowerpot on Siddharth's head, leaving attendees shocked and amused.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has added to a series of questionable public actions by the CM. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary criticized the act as shameful, arguing it reflects poorly on Kumar's leadership. Kumar's past actions, such as abruptly leaving a stage and attempting to touch PM Modi's feet, have further fueled debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025