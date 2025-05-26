Flowerpot Fiasco: Nitish Kumar's Latest Controversial Gesture

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, known for his unconventional public appearances, has sparked controversy again after placing a flowerpot on the head of a senior IAS officer during a program in Patna. The gesture has raised questions from the opposition regarding the CM's mental state.

During a ceremony at the LN Mishra Institute, where Kumar inaugurated projects worth approximately Rs 10 crore and awarded appointment letters to 20 new faculty members, Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth presented him with a flowerpot. In a surprising turn, Kumar placed the flowerpot on Siddharth's head, leaving attendees shocked and amused.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has added to a series of questionable public actions by the CM. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary criticized the act as shameful, arguing it reflects poorly on Kumar's leadership. Kumar's past actions, such as abruptly leaving a stage and attempting to touch PM Modi's feet, have further fueled debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)