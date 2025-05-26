Jaishankar Exposes Open Terrorism Ties in Pakistan
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an interview, highlighted that terrorism in Pakistan operates openly with state and military support. He refuted nuclear conflict fears with Pakistan, noting both countries were distant from such escalation. His remarks were part of a diplomatic tour addressing regional security concerns.
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that terrorism in Pakistan operates as an 'open business' with substantial support from the state and its military. During an interview, he expressed concern over the West's perception of nuclear conflict risks in the region, asserting that India and Pakistan remain far from such a situation.
Jaishankar emphasized that terrorist organizations are visibly active within Pakistani cities, urging the international community to recognize the threat they pose. His comments were made in the context of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring New Delhi's firm stance against terrorism.
On the question of outside influence in India-Pakistan conflicts, Jaishankar pointed to Chinese weaponry in Pakistan's arsenal, while crediting the Indian military's actions for the cessation of hostilities. He underscored different regional concerns, contrasting European focus on Ukraine with India's challenges involving Pakistan and China.
