Left Menu

Jaishankar Exposes Open Terrorism Ties in Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an interview, highlighted that terrorism in Pakistan operates openly with state and military support. He refuted nuclear conflict fears with Pakistan, noting both countries were distant from such escalation. His remarks were part of a diplomatic tour addressing regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:32 IST
Jaishankar Exposes Open Terrorism Ties in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that terrorism in Pakistan operates as an 'open business' with substantial support from the state and its military. During an interview, he expressed concern over the West's perception of nuclear conflict risks in the region, asserting that India and Pakistan remain far from such a situation.

Jaishankar emphasized that terrorist organizations are visibly active within Pakistani cities, urging the international community to recognize the threat they pose. His comments were made in the context of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring New Delhi's firm stance against terrorism.

On the question of outside influence in India-Pakistan conflicts, Jaishankar pointed to Chinese weaponry in Pakistan's arsenal, while crediting the Indian military's actions for the cessation of hostilities. He underscored different regional concerns, contrasting European focus on Ukraine with India's challenges involving Pakistan and China.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025