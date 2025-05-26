Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs Congress Over Emergency Allegations
The BJP criticized Congress for accusing the Modi government of running an 'undeclared emergency', calling it ironic given the 1975 Emergency imposed by Congress. This political clash intensifies as Congress slams Modi's 11-year tenure, raising questions about democratic practices. Tensions grow in Karnataka amid defamation charges and media gag orders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Monday sharply criticized the Congress's allegations of an 'undeclared emergency' under the Modi government, pointing to the irony given Congress's imposition of Emergency in 1975.
The clash intensified as Congress marked Modi's 11-year tenure as a 'nightmare', a stark contrast to the promised 'achche din'.
In Karnataka, the Congress government faced accusations of silencing media voices, amidst launching a defamation case against the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Congress
- Modi
- Emergency
- Karnataka
- democracy
- freedom of speech
- defamation
- ironical
- political gain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Map Post by Karnataka Congress Sparks Political Firestorm
Karnataka CM Calls for All-Party Meeting Post India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Dialogue: The Pillar of Democracy, Says UP's CM
Karnataka's GTTC to Forge New India-Africa Skilling Partnership
Guinea's Path to Democracy: December 2025 Election Plans Unveiled