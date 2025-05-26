Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs Congress Over Emergency Allegations

The BJP criticized Congress for accusing the Modi government of running an 'undeclared emergency', calling it ironic given the 1975 Emergency imposed by Congress. This political clash intensifies as Congress slams Modi's 11-year tenure, raising questions about democratic practices. Tensions grow in Karnataka amid defamation charges and media gag orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:37 IST
The BJP on Monday sharply criticized the Congress's allegations of an 'undeclared emergency' under the Modi government, pointing to the irony given Congress's imposition of Emergency in 1975.

The clash intensified as Congress marked Modi's 11-year tenure as a 'nightmare', a stark contrast to the promised 'achche din'.

In Karnataka, the Congress government faced accusations of silencing media voices, amidst launching a defamation case against the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation.

