Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs Congress Over Emergency Allegations

The BJP on Monday sharply criticized the Congress's allegations of an 'undeclared emergency' under the Modi government, pointing to the irony given Congress's imposition of Emergency in 1975.

The clash intensified as Congress marked Modi's 11-year tenure as a 'nightmare', a stark contrast to the promised 'achche din'.

In Karnataka, the Congress government faced accusations of silencing media voices, amidst launching a defamation case against the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)