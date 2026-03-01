Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes for Safe Return of Stranded Kannadigas Amid Middle East Tensions

The Karnataka government urges the Centre for swift action to ensure the safety and potential repatriation of Kannadigas caught in Middle East conflict. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh corresponded with ministries urging intervention and coordination to address safety, travel disruptions, and possible evacuation of stranded individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:26 IST
Karnataka Pushes for Safe Return of Stranded Kannadigas Amid Middle East Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has called upon the central authorities to take swift measures for the safety and potential repatriation of Kannadigas stranded due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The plea comes amid growing concerns over geopolitical disturbances and significant disruptions in travel plans.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation, emphasizing the need for coordinated intervention to safeguard Kannadigas residing or traveling in the conflict-impacted region. The letters highlighted mounting uncertainty and restrictions impacting Indian nationals, many of whom are present in hubs such as Dubai.

Further, Rajneesh urged attention to disrupted travel schedules, seeking aid for stranded individuals through necessary diplomatic channels and provision of waivers for ticket amendments. The appeal aims at ensuring safe, timely return of those affected, with Karnataka ready to assist in coordinating efforts on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Political Drama: Gupta vs. Kejriwal

Delhi Political Drama: Gupta vs. Kejriwal

 India
2
Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq

Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq

 Global
3
U.S. Forces Take Down Iranian Warships: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Forces Take Down Iranian Warships: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
4
Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions

Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026