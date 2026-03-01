Karnataka Pushes for Safe Return of Stranded Kannadigas Amid Middle East Tensions

The Karnataka government has called upon the central authorities to take swift measures for the safety and potential repatriation of Kannadigas stranded due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The plea comes amid growing concerns over geopolitical disturbances and significant disruptions in travel plans.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation, emphasizing the need for coordinated intervention to safeguard Kannadigas residing or traveling in the conflict-impacted region. The letters highlighted mounting uncertainty and restrictions impacting Indian nationals, many of whom are present in hubs such as Dubai.

Further, Rajneesh urged attention to disrupted travel schedules, seeking aid for stranded individuals through necessary diplomatic channels and provision of waivers for ticket amendments. The appeal aims at ensuring safe, timely return of those affected, with Karnataka ready to assist in coordinating efforts on the ground.

