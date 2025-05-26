Left Menu

Trump Targets Harvard's Federal Funds for Trade Schools

The U.S. President Donald Trump proposed redirecting $3 billion in federal grants from Harvard to U.S. trade schools. This comes amid a legal battle over foreign student policies, with Harvard accusing the administration of undermining its academic independence. A judge recently provided temporary relief to Harvard's foreign students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:45 IST
Trump Targets Harvard's Federal Funds for Trade Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to divert $3 billion in previously awarded federal grants from Harvard University to trade schools nationwide. The statement, issued via his social media platform Truth Social, follows an ongoing confrontation between the administration and Harvard over foreign student enrollment policies.

In recent weeks, Trump halted the disbursement of grant funds, primarily intended for biomedical research, prompting Harvard to seek legal remedy. These developments are part of a wider strategy by Trump to exert pressure on elite institutions perceived as opposing his policies.

Recently, a court granted temporary reprieve for thousands of international students at Harvard amidst threats of visa issues. The university argues these moves attack its academic independence, while Trump's administration considers additional measures, like revoking tax benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025