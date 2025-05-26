Trump Targets Harvard's Federal Funds for Trade Schools

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to divert $3 billion in previously awarded federal grants from Harvard University to trade schools nationwide. The statement, issued via his social media platform Truth Social, follows an ongoing confrontation between the administration and Harvard over foreign student enrollment policies.

In recent weeks, Trump halted the disbursement of grant funds, primarily intended for biomedical research, prompting Harvard to seek legal remedy. These developments are part of a wider strategy by Trump to exert pressure on elite institutions perceived as opposing his policies.

Recently, a court granted temporary reprieve for thousands of international students at Harvard amidst threats of visa issues. The university argues these moves attack its academic independence, while Trump's administration considers additional measures, like revoking tax benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)