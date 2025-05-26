Nepal's Maoist Party Calls for Restraint Amidst Rising Tensions

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has appealed to both the Indian government and Maoist insurgents to exercise maximum restraint in light of recent tensions, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions through dialogue.

This statement follows the death of Maoist insurgent leader Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh. Basavaraju held the position of general secretary for the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Communist Party spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota highlighted the need for new methods of conflict management to address ongoing political challenges. Prachanda, the party leader and former Prime Minister who played a pivotal role in transitioning the Maoists into a political entity, echoed these concerns about the long-term repercussions of recent events.