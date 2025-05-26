Nepal's Maoist Party Calls for Restraint Amidst Rising Tensions
The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) urges peace and restraint following the death of Maoist leader Basavaraju. Former PM Prachanda emphasizes dialogue and new conflict management measures to resolve political issues peacefully, expressing concern over potential long-term impacts.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has appealed to both the Indian government and Maoist insurgents to exercise maximum restraint in light of recent tensions, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions through dialogue.
This statement follows the death of Maoist insurgent leader Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh. Basavaraju held the position of general secretary for the Communist Party of India (Maoist).
Communist Party spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota highlighted the need for new methods of conflict management to address ongoing political challenges. Prachanda, the party leader and former Prime Minister who played a pivotal role in transitioning the Maoists into a political entity, echoed these concerns about the long-term repercussions of recent events.
ALSO READ
High-Level Indian Government Meeting Prepares for Crucial Indo-Pak DGMOs Talks
DMK Leader Praises Trump's Mediation, Urges Clarity from Indian Government
Kuki Community Demands Substantive Dialogue Before Engaging with Indian Government
Vodafone Idea's Battle with Indian Government Reaches Supreme Court
Strategic Success: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Eliminated by Security Forces