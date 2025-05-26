West Bengal Assembly to Discuss & Honor 'Operation Sindoor'
The West Bengal Assembly plans a discussion to honor Operation Sindoor, expressing gratitude to the armed forces for precise strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan. The session, beginning June 9, is expected to span two weeks. Discussions on Murshidabad's Waqf Act violence depend on opposition proposals.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Assembly is set to hold a session beginning June 9, where discussions about 'Operation Sindoor' will likely take center stage, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced. This operation involved precision strikes by the Indian armed forces on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, following an attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
The assembly aims to express gratitude to the armed forces for their efforts. The session may last for at least two weeks, according to sources close to the assembly's activities.
While 'Operation Sindoor' is a priority on the agenda, potential discussions around violence in the Murshidabad district related to the Waqf Act protests could arise if the opposition introduces a formal proposal, Banerjee noted. Two casualties resulted from the violence in April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Border Districts' Blackout Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Rajasthan Minister Warns Pakistan Amid Rising Border Tensions
JKNC MP Welcomes India-Pakistan Peace Pact; Calls for Support in Affected Areas
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions
India Reopens Airports Following Ceasefire with Pakistan