Guyana's Steadfast Alliance: A Boost to India-Guyana Relations

During a recent diplomatic engagement, Guyana's leadership expressed strong support for India's anti-terrorism stance. Following a briefing from an Indian parliamentary delegation, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips reiterated their commitment to aiding India in its fight against terrorism.

The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighted India's policies such as #OperationSindoor and the Indus Water Treaty. Guyana's top officials not only sympathized with India's recent challenges but also discussed Guyana's impressive 30% annual economic growth, largely driven by oil and gas discoveries, presenting potential opportunities for Indian businesses.

Moreover, discussions also touched on labor shortages in Guyana and potential roles for Indian labor. As both countries celebrated Guyana's 59th Independence Day, the discussions underscored the vibrant and deepening India-Guyana relationship, with economic cooperation being a significant focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)