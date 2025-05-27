India Reaffirms Stance Against Terrorism, Inspired by Epic Poetry

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, emphasizing that the country could face existential threats if it continues to harbor terrorism. He cited the Indian armed forces' decisive actions against the 'terrorist nation' through Operation Sindoor.

Sinha expressed pride in the nation's youth for upholding democratic values and punishing Pakistan for its misadventures. He called on young individuals to seize opportunities to serve the nation, just as soldiers protect the borders, and to drive India's economic growth.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, whose works encapsulate the spirit of Indian nationalism and timeless values. He emphasized the relevance of Dinkar's epic 'Rashmirathi' to today's geopolitical issues and hailed the poem as a tribute to the armed forces' valor.