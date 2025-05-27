Left Menu

TDP Mahanadu Conclave: Strategy, Symbolism, and Future Directions

The TDP Mahanadu, a significant annual conclave, takes place in Kadapa, symbolizing political strategies amidst past poll victories. Activities focus on introspection, celebration, and electing leaders while discussing future policies, party expansion, and reforms, seeking to invigorate party direction and pay homage to its founder, NT Rama Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-05-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 09:18 IST
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to commence its annual Mahanadu conclave, with activities split over three days in Kadapa, a region significant for its political symbolism. The event aims to continue the momentum from the TDP, BJP, and Janasena's 2024 electoral gains in the historically significant Rayalaseema region.

The conclave promises a comprehensive program featuring discussions on organizational structure, upcoming strategies, and amendments to party principles. Among other notable activities are a photo exhibition, a blood donation camp, and addresses by party leaders, including a key speech from party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to introduce major ideological shifts through six resolutions, highlighting focuses such as youth empowerment, social justice, and farmer support. The conclave will also address power sector reforms and developmental goals, including a vision for SwarnaAndhra by 2047, as well as reflect on NT Rama Rao's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

