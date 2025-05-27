TDP Mahanadu Conclave: Strategy, Symbolism, and Future Directions

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to commence its annual Mahanadu conclave, with activities split over three days in Kadapa, a region significant for its political symbolism. The event aims to continue the momentum from the TDP, BJP, and Janasena's 2024 electoral gains in the historically significant Rayalaseema region.

The conclave promises a comprehensive program featuring discussions on organizational structure, upcoming strategies, and amendments to party principles. Among other notable activities are a photo exhibition, a blood donation camp, and addresses by party leaders, including a key speech from party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to introduce major ideological shifts through six resolutions, highlighting focuses such as youth empowerment, social justice, and farmer support. The conclave will also address power sector reforms and developmental goals, including a vision for SwarnaAndhra by 2047, as well as reflect on NT Rama Rao's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)