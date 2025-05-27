Left Menu

South Korea's Travel Ban on Ex-Leaders: A Deepening Probe

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and ex-Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok have been banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into alleged insurrection connected to ex-leader Yoon Suk Yeol. The travel ban, enacted in May, precedes a police inquiry into their involvement in Yoon's martial law proposal.

In a significant escalation of investigations, South Korean authorities have barred former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and ex-Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok from international travel. The move follows probes into their alleged involvement in an insurrection tied to former leader Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law proclamation.

The travel restriction, enforced in mid-May, was reported by Yonhap news agency. A special police unit recently interrogated Han and Choi regarding their actions during Yoon's brief imposition of martial law, which parliament overturned within hours.

Following Yoon's December impeachment over misconduct, scrutiny has intensified over the roles Han and Choi played in the attempted insurrection. Their actions during the constitutional crisis, which saw them serve temporarily as acting presidents, remain under heavy examination as the nation prepares for a June 3 snap election.

