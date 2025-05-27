Left Menu

Unity Over Politics: Vice President's Plea for National Consensus

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the need for national unity over divisive politics, urging politicians to prioritize national security and economic growth. He highlights the success of Operation Sindoor in turning Indians towards nationalism and calls for bipartisan collaboration in addressing terrorism and fostering national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:19 IST
Unity Over Politics: Vice President's Plea for National Consensus
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged political leaders to prioritize nationalism and security, warning that politics can sometimes overshadow these critical issues.

He spoke about Operation Sindoor's impact in fostering nationalism, calling for consensus in the political sphere on national security and economic growth.

Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar advised unity among political groups to further national welfare, emphasizing bipartisan cooperation against terrorism and in advancing India's economic interests.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025