Unity Over Politics: Vice President's Plea for National Consensus
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the need for national unity over divisive politics, urging politicians to prioritize national security and economic growth. He highlights the success of Operation Sindoor in turning Indians towards nationalism and calls for bipartisan collaboration in addressing terrorism and fostering national progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:19 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged political leaders to prioritize nationalism and security, warning that politics can sometimes overshadow these critical issues.
He spoke about Operation Sindoor's impact in fostering nationalism, calling for consensus in the political sphere on national security and economic growth.
Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar advised unity among political groups to further national welfare, emphasizing bipartisan cooperation against terrorism and in advancing India's economic interests.
