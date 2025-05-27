Unity Over Politics: Vice President's Plea for National Consensus

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged political leaders to prioritize nationalism and security, warning that politics can sometimes overshadow these critical issues.

He spoke about Operation Sindoor's impact in fostering nationalism, calling for consensus in the political sphere on national security and economic growth.

Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar advised unity among political groups to further national welfare, emphasizing bipartisan cooperation against terrorism and in advancing India's economic interests.