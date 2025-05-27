Left Menu

United Front: India and Singapore Collaborate Against Terrorism

A multi-party Indian delegation visited Singapore, seeking support against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, emphasized India's commitment to combat terrorism without succumbing to nuclear threats. Singapore affirmed solidarity with India, strengthening bilateral cooperation and tackling global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:57 IST
United Front: India and Singapore Collaborate Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has voiced a strong condemnation of terrorism, aligning itself with India's efforts against the threat, a senior minister told an Indian parliamentary delegation visiting the city-state. The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived from South Korea amidst ongoing discussions about India's counter-terror strategies.

Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, highlighted Singapore's commitment to standing with India against terrorism. This commitment reinforces the partnership between the two nations, as stated by the High Commission of India in Singapore. The Indian delegation emphasized that any attacks on its territory would meet with a strong response.

The delegation called for Singapore's support in international forums such as the UN and FATF to tackle terrorism. The dialogue between the two countries highlights their shared resolve to address both regional and global security concerns, with a particular focus on recent terror events and India's measured responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025