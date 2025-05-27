United Front: India and Singapore Collaborate Against Terrorism
A multi-party Indian delegation visited Singapore, seeking support against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, emphasized India's commitment to combat terrorism without succumbing to nuclear threats. Singapore affirmed solidarity with India, strengthening bilateral cooperation and tackling global terrorism.
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore has voiced a strong condemnation of terrorism, aligning itself with India's efforts against the threat, a senior minister told an Indian parliamentary delegation visiting the city-state. The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived from South Korea amidst ongoing discussions about India's counter-terror strategies.
Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, highlighted Singapore's commitment to standing with India against terrorism. This commitment reinforces the partnership between the two nations, as stated by the High Commission of India in Singapore. The Indian delegation emphasized that any attacks on its territory would meet with a strong response.
The delegation called for Singapore's support in international forums such as the UN and FATF to tackle terrorism. The dialogue between the two countries highlights their shared resolve to address both regional and global security concerns, with a particular focus on recent terror events and India's measured responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions
India's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor Rewrites Anti-Terror Strategy
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Military Strategy
India's Bold Response: Operation Sindoor Continues Amidst Tensions