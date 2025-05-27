United Front: India and Singapore Collaborate Against Terrorism

Singapore has voiced a strong condemnation of terrorism, aligning itself with India's efforts against the threat, a senior minister told an Indian parliamentary delegation visiting the city-state. The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived from South Korea amidst ongoing discussions about India's counter-terror strategies.

Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, highlighted Singapore's commitment to standing with India against terrorism. This commitment reinforces the partnership between the two nations, as stated by the High Commission of India in Singapore. The Indian delegation emphasized that any attacks on its territory would meet with a strong response.

The delegation called for Singapore's support in international forums such as the UN and FATF to tackle terrorism. The dialogue between the two countries highlights their shared resolve to address both regional and global security concerns, with a particular focus on recent terror events and India's measured responses.

