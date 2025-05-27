Left Menu

India-Singapore Unite Against Terrorism: A Global Stand

An Indian parliamentary delegation met with Singaporean ministers to discuss anti-terrorism efforts. The meeting highlighted India’s firm stance and precision in combating terrorism post-Operation Sindoor. Both nations pledged cooperation at international forums, underscoring Singapore’s support for India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Amid escalating regional tensions, Singapore reaffirmed its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. A senior minister expressed this commitment during discussions with an Indian parliamentary delegation.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, briefed Singaporean officials on India's recent strategies, including Operation Sindoor, after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Both nations emphasized their commitment to tackle terrorism on international platforms like the UN and FATF. The visit marks a significant step in reinforcing bilateral ties and global anti-terrorism efforts.

