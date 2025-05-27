India-Singapore Unite Against Terrorism: A Global Stand

Amid escalating regional tensions, Singapore reaffirmed its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. A senior minister expressed this commitment during discussions with an Indian parliamentary delegation.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, briefed Singaporean officials on India's recent strategies, including Operation Sindoor, after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Both nations emphasized their commitment to tackle terrorism on international platforms like the UN and FATF. The visit marks a significant step in reinforcing bilateral ties and global anti-terrorism efforts.