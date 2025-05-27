Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Paraguayan President's Historic Visit to India

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios will visit India from June 2-4, marking only the second such visit by a Paraguayan President. The visit aims to review bilateral ties, promote cooperation, and address regional and global issues. Pena will meet Indian leaders, business representatives, and innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:01 IST
Strengthening Ties: Paraguayan President's Historic Visit to India
Santiago Pena Palacios
  • Country:
  • India

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios is set to make a significant three-day visit to India next week. This visit is designed to strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation between the two nations.

During his stay, Pena will engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders, addressing a range of mutual interests. He will also explore business opportunities with key figures in Mumbai, highlighting the potential for collaboration in trade and technology.

Marking only the second presidential visit from Paraguay to India, this trip underscores the importance of the relationship between the two countries, which have been diplomatic partners since 1961. Both nations aim to enhance cooperation in sectors such as health, agriculture, and information technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025