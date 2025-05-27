Strengthening Ties: Paraguayan President's Historic Visit to India

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios is set to make a significant three-day visit to India next week. This visit is designed to strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation between the two nations.

During his stay, Pena will engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders, addressing a range of mutual interests. He will also explore business opportunities with key figures in Mumbai, highlighting the potential for collaboration in trade and technology.

Marking only the second presidential visit from Paraguay to India, this trip underscores the importance of the relationship between the two countries, which have been diplomatic partners since 1961. Both nations aim to enhance cooperation in sectors such as health, agriculture, and information technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)