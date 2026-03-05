Australia and Canada Forge New Path in Critical Minerals Cooperation

Australia and Canada have taken a significant step in the critical minerals sector, as the two nations signed new agreements on Wednesday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Australia's inclusion in the G7 minerals alliance, a move that could reshape global supply chains.

The agreements aim to reduce reliance on China, a predominant force in the production and processing of minerals essential for industries like semiconductors and defense. Currently, Australia and Canada produce about one-third of global lithium and uranium, as well as 40% of global iron ore, making this partnership crucial.

Energy and Mining Minister Tim Hodgson emphasized the importance of a production alliance to address concentrated supply issues. Meanwhile, Canada is exploring additional cooperation in defense, trade, and AI with Australia, further strengthening ties between the 'middle powers' in the Asia-Pacific region.

