Left Menu

Australia and Canada Forge New Path in Critical Minerals Cooperation

Australia and Canada have signed new agreements on critical minerals, with Australia joining the G7 minerals alliance. This partnership aims to diversify supply chains away from China. The two nations, significant producers of critical minerals, will deepen cooperation in various fields including defense and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-03-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 05:19 IST
Australia and Canada Forge New Path in Critical Minerals Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia and Canada have taken a significant step in the critical minerals sector, as the two nations signed new agreements on Wednesday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Australia's inclusion in the G7 minerals alliance, a move that could reshape global supply chains.

The agreements aim to reduce reliance on China, a predominant force in the production and processing of minerals essential for industries like semiconductors and defense. Currently, Australia and Canada produce about one-third of global lithium and uranium, as well as 40% of global iron ore, making this partnership crucial.

Energy and Mining Minister Tim Hodgson emphasized the importance of a production alliance to address concentrated supply issues. Meanwhile, Canada is exploring additional cooperation in defense, trade, and AI with Australia, further strengthening ties between the 'middle powers' in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

 Global
2
US Navy to Escort Tankers Amid Iran Tensions

US Navy to Escort Tankers Amid Iran Tensions

 Global
3
Australia and Canada Forge Critical Minerals Partnership

Australia and Canada Forge Critical Minerals Partnership

 Global
4
Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously

Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026