Australia and Canada Forge New Path in Critical Minerals Cooperation
Australia and Canada have signed new agreements on critical minerals, with Australia joining the G7 minerals alliance. This partnership aims to diversify supply chains away from China. The two nations, significant producers of critical minerals, will deepen cooperation in various fields including defense and AI.
Australia and Canada have taken a significant step in the critical minerals sector, as the two nations signed new agreements on Wednesday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Australia's inclusion in the G7 minerals alliance, a move that could reshape global supply chains.
The agreements aim to reduce reliance on China, a predominant force in the production and processing of minerals essential for industries like semiconductors and defense. Currently, Australia and Canada produce about one-third of global lithium and uranium, as well as 40% of global iron ore, making this partnership crucial.
Energy and Mining Minister Tim Hodgson emphasized the importance of a production alliance to address concentrated supply issues. Meanwhile, Canada is exploring additional cooperation in defense, trade, and AI with Australia, further strengthening ties between the 'middle powers' in the Asia-Pacific region.
