Mexico Kicks Off USMCA Review Talks with U.S. and Canada

Mexico anticipates starting the USMCA trade agreement review with the U.S. and Canada by early October. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the formal evaluation would commence soon, adhering to the pact requirement for a joint review every six years. Former President Trump advocated for pre-scheduled renegotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:38 IST
Mexico is preparing to initiate the formal review of the USMCA trade agreement with the United States and Canada at the start of the fourth quarter this year, according to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard told reporters at a banking event that the evaluation is expected to commence by late September and the first week of October. This review is a requirement of the USMCA, which was negotiated during former President Donald Trump's tenure and replaced NAFTA in 2020.

The Economy Minister had previously anticipated that the review would begin in the latter half of the year, suggesting an earlier schedule than anticipated. Trump has publicly lobbied for renegotiation of the agreement to secure better trade terms for the U.S.

