Statues of Historical Leaders Missing in Jammu Sparks Political Debate
Tariq Hameed Karra of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress claims statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi are missing or neglected in Jammu. He calls for government action and proposes a new Nehru statue to inspire future generations while criticizing current political forces for undermining historical contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:38 IST
- India
In a recent statement, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra expressed concern over missing statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Jammu's Mubarak Mandi heritage complex and Satwari chowk.
During a tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru, Karra emphasized the need to maintain statues of national leaders and proposed the installation of a Nehru statue in Jammu.
The Congress leader criticized certain political forces for eroding historical contributions and demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
