Statues of Historical Leaders Missing in Jammu Sparks Political Debate

In a recent statement, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra expressed concern over missing statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Jammu's Mubarak Mandi heritage complex and Satwari chowk.

During a tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru, Karra emphasized the need to maintain statues of national leaders and proposed the installation of a Nehru statue in Jammu.

The Congress leader criticized certain political forces for eroding historical contributions and demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)