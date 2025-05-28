Left Menu

Statues of Historical Leaders Missing in Jammu Sparks Political Debate

Tariq Hameed Karra of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress claims statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi are missing or neglected in Jammu. He calls for government action and proposes a new Nehru statue to inspire future generations while criticizing current political forces for undermining historical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:38 IST
Statues of Historical Leaders Missing in Jammu Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra expressed concern over missing statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Jammu's Mubarak Mandi heritage complex and Satwari chowk.

During a tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru, Karra emphasized the need to maintain statues of national leaders and proposed the installation of a Nehru statue in Jammu.

The Congress leader criticized certain political forces for eroding historical contributions and demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025