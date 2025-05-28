King Charles III Reaffirms Canadian Sovereignty Amid US Annexation Threats

King Charles III opened the Canadian Parliament with a speech emphasizing the unprecedented challenges confronting Canada in a perilously changing world. The address followed US President Donald Trump's annexation suggestions, which sparked concerns over Canadian sovereignty.

The king's presence reaffirmed Canada's independent identity within the Commonwealth and strengthened the nation's resolve against external threats. Trump later implied financial incentives for Canadian annexation via social media, escalating tensions further.

Canadian sovereignty, cultural uniqueness, and military strengthening were focal points of the speech. The king's visit highlighted the significance of Canada's diverse heritage amid tense US-Canada relations and support for Canadian trade diversification strategies.